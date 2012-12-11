* December futures contract for India's 50-share NSE index crosses the psychologically key level of 6,000 points for the first time since Jan. 7, 2011, extending a rally after recent reform measures were cleared by parliament. * Dealers say the milestone in futures bodes well for the main NSE index, widely known as Nifty, which has risen 27.8 percent in 2012 as of Monday's close. * Passage of banking reforms bill, due to be voted on Tuesday, and other measures would be key for sustaining the rally that has seen India outperforming BRICs by a wide margin in 2012 so far, dealers add. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)