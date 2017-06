* USD/INR still weak, after seeing muted response to the trade data. Pair at 54.31/32 from 54.49/50 close on Monday. * India's export fell 4 percent to $22.3 billion in November, while imports jumped to $41.5 billion, leaving a trade deficit of $19.3 billion, a trade ministry official said. * Dealers cite Bharti Infratel IPO inflows continue to keep pair weak, with some front-running related to its IPO. * Bharti will be followed by a share sale in state miner NMDC Ltd, in a deal that sources said could raise up to $1.1 billion in the government's efforts to ease its yawning budget deficit. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807201; Reuters Messaging: subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)