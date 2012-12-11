Dec 11Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 07 Expected Vessels 08 Total Vessles 24 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) JANG JA SAN STJFS Sugar 10/12 ---- ---- 168 nil nil 11,832 2) INLACO BRAVE STAMJ Gl Cargo 10/12 ---- ---- 344 nil nil 8,656 3) SETY STAEL I.Coal 09/12 ---- ---- nil 25,900 nil 29,102 4) MASSALLIA STSPS Lime Stone 10/12 ---- ---- nil 13,165 nil 30,210 5) TAN BINH 24 STAMJ Stone Agg 09/12 ---- ---- 1,250 nil nil 4,750 6) ROCHESTER CASTLE STJMB R.Phos 08/12 ---- ---- nil 27,120 nil 8,080 7) TIGER PEARL STBTL CNTR 10/12 ---- ---- nil nil ---- 8) BUNGA LAUREL STAMJ S.Acid 07/12 ---- ---- 14,082 nil nil 3,918 9) GEM OF ENNORE STPSL T.Coal 08/12 ---- ---- nil 49,147 nil 6,204 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV ARCADIA SVVLR Rock Phos. nil 48,350 nil 04/12 --- 2) MV ALAM MURNI SVVLR Cu.Concen. nil 32,853 nil 04/12 --- 3) MV CI YUN SHAN SVSRL I.Coal nil 54,900 nil 05/12 --- 4) MV AFRICAN EAGLE SVVLR Cu.Concen. nil 10,840 nil 07/12 --- 5) MV GLORIOUS SAWARASVTSS Cu.Concen. nil 10,330 nil 10/12 --- 6) MV OEL SHREYAS TCT CNTR nil nil ---- 10/12 --- 7) MT ASIA ADVENTURERSVNRQ Palm Oil nil 8,200 nil 11/12 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV CHENNAI JAYAM SVPOO T.Coal nil 42,088 nil 11/12 2) MV VILA BARGE 4 SVRAS Stone 3,200 EXPORT nil 11/12 3) MV VILA BARGE3 SVRAS Stone Agg 5,000 EXPORT nil 11/12 4) MT GAZ SERENITY SVNRQ Lpg nil 5,800 nil 11/12 5) MV ST JOHN GLORY TCT CNTR -- nil ---- 12/12 6) MV FRIENDSHIP V SVPSL Rock Phos. nil 28,200 nil 12/12 7) MV PHUONG NAM 1 SVSJF Logs nil 3,500 nil 12/12 8) MV NIAMUL MOWLA SVHRC Logs nil 4,290 nil 12/12 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.