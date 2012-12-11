The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Tuesday. Summary Total vessels 05 Vessels working and berthed 02 Vessels waiting 07 Latest Vessels berthed ---------------------- -- BUXCLIFF, Tuesday -- DARYA SHAAN, Monday -- APL DAKLAND, Sunday -- APL SHENZHEN, Tuesday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- WAN HAI 502, Monday -- THAILAND EXPRESS, Sunday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo ----------------------------------------------------------- 1) Hanjin Poineer 09/12 10/12 RMQC 2) SEASPAN DALIAN 10/12 11/12 Containers 3) WAN HAI 502 10/12 11/12 Containers 4) THAILAND EXPRESS 09/12 10/12 Containers 5) COLLARD TIDE 10/12 11/12 BR.BULK 5) BUXCLIFF 11/12 12/12 Containers 2) URU BHUM 10/12 11/12 Containers 5) DARYA SHAAN 10/12 14/12 CEMENT Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1) APL DAKLAND 09/12 Containers 2) APL SHENZHEN 11/12 Containers NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL