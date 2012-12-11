The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed
Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Tuesday.
Summary Total vessels 05
Vessels working and berthed 02
Vessels waiting 07
Latest Vessels berthed
----------------------
-- BUXCLIFF, Tuesday
-- DARYA SHAAN, Monday
-- APL DAKLAND, Sunday
-- APL SHENZHEN, Tuesday
Following Vessels completed loading/unloading
----------------------------------------------
-- WAN HAI 502, Monday
-- THAILAND EXPRESS, Sunday
VESSELS IN PORT
---------------
Vessel name Berthed Estimate
Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo
-----------------------------------------------------------
1) Hanjin Poineer 09/12 10/12 RMQC
2) SEASPAN DALIAN 10/12 11/12 Containers
3) WAN HAI 502 10/12 11/12 Containers
4) THAILAND EXPRESS 09/12 10/12 Containers
5) COLLARD TIDE 10/12 11/12 BR.BULK
5) BUXCLIFF 11/12 12/12 Containers
2) URU BHUM 10/12 11/12 Containers
5) DARYA SHAAN 10/12 14/12 CEMENT
Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn
-------------------------------------------------------
1) APL DAKLAND 09/12 Containers
2) APL SHENZHEN 11/12 Containers
