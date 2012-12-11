* India's shorter-end 1-year OIS rate falls 1 bp
to 7.65 percent, and the benchmark 5-year OIS rate
unmoved at 7.08 percent.
* Receiving in shorter-end swaps reflected the expectation of
cash infusion by the central bank through open market
operations.
* India's central bank is expected to buy all four bonds
announced under its open market operation close to their levels
in secondary markets, a Reuters poll of 12 market participants
showed on Tuesday.
* The OMO results are likely to be announced towards the end of
the trading session.
* Dealers broadly abstain from taking large positions ahead of
key factory output data for October scheduled to be released on
Wednesday and the headline inflation data for November on
Friday, key data ahead of the RBI's monetary policy meeting on
Dec. 18.
