* India's shorter-end 1-year OIS rate falls 1 bp to 7.65 percent, and the benchmark 5-year OIS rate unmoved at 7.08 percent. * Receiving in shorter-end swaps reflected the expectation of cash infusion by the central bank through open market operations. * India's central bank is expected to buy all four bonds announced under its open market operation close to their levels in secondary markets, a Reuters poll of 12 market participants showed on Tuesday. * The OMO results are likely to be announced towards the end of the trading session. * Dealers broadly abstain from taking large positions ahead of key factory output data for October scheduled to be released on Wednesday and the headline inflation data for November on Friday, key data ahead of the RBI's monetary policy meeting on Dec. 18. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807244; Reuters Messaging: archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)