* India's overnight-day cash marginally firmer at 8.00/8.10 percent from Monday's close of 7.85/7.90 percent, ahead of reserves reporting on Friday and advance tax outflows towards the end of the week. * Traders on the lookout for potential inflows from the central bank's auction to buy up to 120 billion rupees of bonds in open market operations, with results due towards the end of market hours. * Kotak Mahindra Bank says RBI's resumption of OMOs does not necessarily rule out a cut in the cash reserve ratio, arguing both could be done together to shore up reserve money growth. * Kotak adds RBI may cut the cash reserve ratio by another 25 basis points at its Dec. 18 policy, infusing 175 billion rupees of liquidity. * Repo bids marginally lower at 828.05 billion rupees. * Money market rates have risen as evidenced by borrowing costs of companies. The three-month rate for commercial paper stands at 9.15 pct versus 8.95 pct end-Nov, while the 1-year rate is at 9.5250 pct versus 9.3750 pct. * Total volume in the call money market stands at 85.94 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.08 percent, while that in the CBLO market stands at 547.09 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.98 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)