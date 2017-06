* India's benchmark bond yield 1 basis point lower at 8.16 percent. * Dealers cite good interest at RBI's bond buy auction. * The central bank is expected to buy all four bonds announced under its open market operation close to their levels in secondary markets, a Reuters poll of 12 market participants showed on Tuesday. * India will release factory output data for October on Wednesday and headline inflation data for November on Friday, key data points ahead of RBI's monetary policy meeting on Dec. 18. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807244; Reuters Messaging: archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)