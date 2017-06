* Nomura says India's external sector remains in a "precarious state" after data earlier in the day showed a trade deficit of $19.3 billion in November, underpinning the vulnerability of the rupee. * The trade deficit is narrower than an all-time high of $21 billion in October, but remains "worryingly high", according to Nomura. * A high trade deficit despite a sharp domestic slowdown reflects weak global demand, export bans, as well as rising commodity import prices, Nomura says. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807201; Reuters Messaging: subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)