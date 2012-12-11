* USD/INR forward premia see paying interest, although
trading off early session highs. The 1-year annualised at 6.06
percent versus 5.99 percent last close, while the 6-month is at
6.72 percent versus 6.62 percent previous close.
* The 1-year is unlikely to rise too much further and could
hover in a 5.90-6.15 band in near term, says a currency
strategist at a domestic brokerage.
* Industrial output data on Wednesday and inflation numbers on
Friday eyed ahead of the RBI's Dec. 18 policy-setting meeting.
Increased bets on a rate cut could spur receivings, says the
strategist.
* Spot USD/INR remaining rangebound, last 54.34/35.
(subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807201; Reuters
Messaging: subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)