* USD/INR forward premia see paying interest, although trading off early session highs. The 1-year annualised at 6.06 percent versus 5.99 percent last close, while the 6-month is at 6.72 percent versus 6.62 percent previous close. * The 1-year is unlikely to rise too much further and could hover in a 5.90-6.15 band in near term, says a currency strategist at a domestic brokerage. * Industrial output data on Wednesday and inflation numbers on Friday eyed ahead of the RBI's Dec. 18 policy-setting meeting. Increased bets on a rate cut could spur receivings, says the strategist. * Spot USD/INR remaining rangebound, last 54.34/35.