December 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Carrefour

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date December 19, 2017

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.613

Spread 120 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swpas, equivalent to 164.7bp

over the OBL#164

Payment Date December 19, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, HSBC, BBVA, Credit Agricole CIB,

Citi, Natixis, RBC, Royal Bank of Scotland, SGBM

& Societe Generale

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0866278921

