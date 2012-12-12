* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.28 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan also gains 0.46 percent. * Asian shares rose as strong overnight performances in global equities and firmer economic sentiment in Germany buoyed sentiment, while the dollar was pressured ahead of the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting later in the day. * Foreign investors bought 13.09 billion rupees of stocks, while domestic institutions sold stocks of 10.28 billion rupees on Tuesday, when the BSE index fell 0.12 percent. * Traders are keeping a close watch on developments pertaining to the banking reform bill. * October industrial output and November retail inflation key data points ahead of RBI's meet on Dec. 18. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)