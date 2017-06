* USD/INR likely to open weak on risk-on sentiment with Asian shares trading with gains, dollar at three-month lows. Pair last closed at 54.26/27. * Share sale related flows will continue to be watched with state miner NMDC planning to sell shares to raise about $1.1 billion on Wednesday. Bharti Infratel IPO also currently open for subscription. * Outflows on account of BT's 9.1 pct stake sale will be watched with deal likely happening on stock market open, size pegged about $183 million. * The dollar wallowed at three-month lows against the Australian currency and remained broadly under pressure on Wednesday as markets geared up for more stimulus from the Federal Reserve. * October factory data due around 0530 GMT with a Reuters poll showing the index grew 4.5 pct, its fastest annual pace in nearly a year. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807201; Reuters Messaging: subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)