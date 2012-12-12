* India's benchmark bond yield flat at 8.18 pct ahead of key factory output data for October that is due at 0530 GMT. * India's factory output is seen hitting a 11-month high for October, growing 4.5 percent annually, a Reuters poll showed. * If the industrial production index expands above 7 percent, as a few economists expect, the benchmark bond yield could rise to 8.20 percent, traders said. * Yields spiked late in trade on Tuesday as traders disappointed after the central bank did not buy a sizeable quantum of two frequently-traded bonds via open market operations and instead picked up bonds that are largely with investors. * The RBI bought bonds worth 116.03 billion rupees through the open market, of which, the 8.33 percent 2026 bonds and 8.07 percent 2017-July bonds totalled only 21.4 billion rupees. * Dealers expect the benchmark bond yield to remain in 8.17-8.19 percent band during the session. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-6180-7177; Reuters Messaging: neha.dasgupta.reuters.com@reuters.net)