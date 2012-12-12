* India's benchmark bond yield flat at 8.18
pct ahead of key factory output data for October that is due at
0530 GMT.
* India's factory output is seen hitting a 11-month high for
October, growing 4.5 percent annually, a Reuters poll showed.
* If the industrial production index expands above 7
percent, as a few economists expect, the benchmark bond yield
could rise to 8.20 percent, traders said.
* Yields spiked late in trade on Tuesday as traders
disappointed after the central bank did not buy a sizeable
quantum of two frequently-traded bonds via open market
operations and instead picked up bonds that are largely with
investors.
* The RBI bought bonds worth 116.03 billion rupees through
the open market, of which, the 8.33 percent 2026 bonds and 8.07
percent 2017-July bonds totalled only 21.4 billion rupees.
* Dealers expect the benchmark bond yield to remain in
8.17-8.19 percent band during the session.
(neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-6180-7177; Reuters
Messaging: neha.dasgupta.reuters.com@reuters.net)