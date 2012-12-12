* USD/INR trading in range, awaiting share sale
flow-related moves, says dealer. Pair at 54.27/28, largely
unmoved from last close at 54.26/27.
* Dealer cites S&P statement on India's rating as concern,
though rating agency's comments largely a reiteration.
* Indian government's wide fiscal deficit and a heavy debt
burden are the most "significant rating constraints" , S&P said.
* Share sale related flows will continue to be watched, with
state miner NMDC planning to sell shares to raise about $1.1
billion on Wednesday. Bharti Infratel IPO also
open for subscription.
* Outflows on account of BT's 9.1 pct stake sale will be
watched, with size pegged about $183 million.
* The dollar wallowed at three-month lows against the Australian
currency and remained broadly under pressure on Wednesday as
markets geared up for more stimulus from the Federal Reserve.
* October factory data due around 0530 GMT with a Reuters poll
showing the index grew 4.5 pct, its fastest annual pace in
nearly a year.
* Pair has strong support in the 54-54.20 area, with the 200-day
moving average at 54.09.
