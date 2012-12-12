* USD/INR trading in range, awaiting share sale flow-related moves, says dealer. Pair at 54.27/28, largely unmoved from last close at 54.26/27. * Dealer cites S&P statement on India's rating as concern, though rating agency's comments largely a reiteration. * Indian government's wide fiscal deficit and a heavy debt burden are the most "significant rating constraints" , S&P said. * Share sale related flows will continue to be watched, with state miner NMDC planning to sell shares to raise about $1.1 billion on Wednesday. Bharti Infratel IPO also open for subscription. * Outflows on account of BT's 9.1 pct stake sale will be watched, with size pegged about $183 million. * The dollar wallowed at three-month lows against the Australian currency and remained broadly under pressure on Wednesday as markets geared up for more stimulus from the Federal Reserve. * October factory data due around 0530 GMT with a Reuters poll showing the index grew 4.5 pct, its fastest annual pace in nearly a year. * Pair has strong support in the 54-54.20 area, with the 200-day moving average at 54.09. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807201; Reuters Messaging: subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)