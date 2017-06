* USD/INR falls to 54.18/19 after data shows industrial output jumped 8.2 percent in October, well above Reuters forecast for a 4.5 percent rise. The pair was trading at around 54.24/25 before the data. * Other markets show more muted reaction, given output data is known for its volatility. Investors also waiting to see the monthly inflation data due on Friday. * India's 10-year bond yield flat at 8.18 percent from levels before the data, while stock index BSE extends gains slightly to 0.4 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com /; rafael.nam@thomsonreuters.com)