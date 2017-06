* Indian overnight-indexed swaps move in a tight range in the absence of any trigger as dealers prefer to ignore the surprise jump in October industrial output number, touting it as one-off data. * India's shorter-end 1-year OIS rate was unchanged at 7.66 percent, and the benchmark 5-year OIS rate marginally up 1 basis point at 7.09 percent on the day. * The 1-year swap discounts a 50 basis point rate cut in the next two quarters but not in December as indicated by the 1-month rate. * However, hopes of further liquidity injection through bond purchases under open market operation by the Reserve Bank of India have prevented the shorter-end from rising sharply despite no expectations of rate cut at next week's monetary policy meeting. * The one-year swap has moved in 7.65 percent-7.68 percent band so far in the day and the five-year swap in 7.08-7.11 percent range. * India's 10-year bond yield flat at 8.18 percent. (suvashree.dchoudhury@thomsonreuters.com /)