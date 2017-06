* India's overnight-day cash holds firm at 8.00/8.05 pct from Tuesday's close of 8.00/8.10 pct. * Repo bids fall to their lowest in four sessions at 733.35 billion rupees. * Dealers still divided on whether the RBI will cut the cash reserve ratio on Dec. 18 or prefer to do more open market operations to inject liquidity. * Advance tax outflows will be watched over the weekend for the impact on cash conditions. Banks have to report reserves to central bank on Friday. * Money market rates, with three-month rate for commercial paper stands at 9.15 percent versus 8.95 percent end-Nov, while the 1-year rate is at 9.50 percent versus 9.3750 percent. * Total volume in the call money market stands at 53.13 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.06 percent, while that in the CBLO market stands at 528 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.98 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)