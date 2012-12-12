* Shares of non-banking financial companies gain on hopes parliament will pass the banking amendment bill after Finance Minister P. Chidambaram says the government has reached an agreement with the opposition. * The bill would set the regulations required to open up the lending sector to outside companies. * Companies that investors believe will be among the first to obtain a license gain strongly: L&T Finance Holdings gains 4.9 percent, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services gains 3.8 percent, while Reliance Capital is up 4.5 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net; manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com; /; manoj.dharra.reuters.com@reuters.net)