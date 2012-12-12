BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
* Shares of non-banking financial companies gain on hopes parliament will pass the banking amendment bill after Finance Minister P. Chidambaram says the government has reached an agreement with the opposition. * The bill would set the regulations required to open up the lending sector to outside companies. * Companies that investors believe will be among the first to obtain a license gain strongly: L&T Finance Holdings gains 4.9 percent, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services gains 3.8 percent, while Reliance Capital is up 4.5 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net; manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com; /; manoj.dharra.reuters.com@reuters.net)
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.