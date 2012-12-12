* India's benchmark bond yield flat at 8.18 pct, with November inflation data on Friday key ahead of rate meet on Dec. 18. * "If the inflation print comes below 7.5 percent, with the core number below 5 percent, there will be some expectations built into the market for some easing next week," says a trader at a primary dealer. * Indian inflation probably picked up in November, with a Reuters poll showing wholesale prices rose 7.60 pct. * Dealers say yields saw a small spike after October factory data came in sharply above estimates, but impact subsided as the index is seen as too volatile to draw any meaningful conclusions. * OMO disappointment on Tuesday also keeping bond prices in check after RBI buys less of the debt that traders had bought in anticipation of aggressive purchases from the central bank. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com / subhadip.sircar.reuters.com@reuters.net)