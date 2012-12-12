* India's benchmark bond yield flat at 8.18 pct,
with November inflation data on Friday key ahead of rate meet on
Dec. 18.
* "If the inflation print comes below 7.5 percent, with the core
number below 5 percent, there will be some expectations built
into the market for some easing next week," says a trader at a
primary dealer.
* Indian inflation probably picked up in November, with a
Reuters poll showing wholesale prices rose 7.60 pct.
* Dealers say yields saw a small spike after October factory
data came in sharply above estimates, but impact subsided as the
index is seen as too volatile to draw any meaningful
conclusions.
* OMO disappointment on Tuesday also keeping bond prices in
check after RBI buys less of the debt that traders had bought in
anticipation of aggressive purchases from the central bank.
