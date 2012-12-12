* The BSE index falls 0.09 percent, heading for a fourth consecutive session of mild losses, while the NSE index falls 0.13 percent. * Mortgage lender HDFC fell 1.85 percent on profit-taking after gaining 4.44 percent in previous two sessions, while shares of Hindustan Unilever falls 2.4 percent on worries it will face higher royalty payments to Unilever PLC. * However, non-banking financial companies gain after Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said the government has reached agreement with opposition on a banking bill due to be voted on in parliament session. * The bill would set the groundwork for companies to eventually gain banking licenses: L&T Finance Holdings gains 4.2 percent, while Reliance Capital gains 4.7 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)