BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
* Shares of India's Hindustan Unilever falls 2 percent on worries it will face higher royalty payments to Unilever PLC . * Concerns come after Unilever's Indonesian subsidiary, Unilever Indonesia, has agreed to pay a royalty payment to the parent company. * Hindustan Unilever did not immediately respond to an email sent by Reuters. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net; nandita.bose@thomsonreuters.com /; nandita.bose.reuters.com@reuters.net)
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.