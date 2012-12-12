* Shares of India's Hindustan Unilever falls 2 percent on worries it will face higher royalty payments to Unilever PLC . * Concerns come after Unilever's Indonesian subsidiary, Unilever Indonesia, has agreed to pay a royalty payment to the parent company. * Hindustan Unilever did not immediately respond to an email sent by Reuters. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net; nandita.bose@thomsonreuters.com /; nandita.bose.reuters.com@reuters.net)