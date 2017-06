* USD/INR trading near day's lows as custodial banks sell on likely share sale related inflows, dealers say. The pair at 54.19/20, off 54.30 high hit earlier in session, 54.26/27 last close. * A state-run bank dealer says oilers were present earlier in the session, but few now. * INR saw some bounce after higher-than-expected factory data. * The pair has been testing crucial support at 55.20 levels, if breached convincingly may see downmove to 54.05. * The pair will take cues in the next session from FOMC decision with Fed widely expected to announce more stimulus. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807201; Reuters Messaging: subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)