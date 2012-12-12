(Adds Context News)
(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
expressed are his own)
By Dominic Elliott
LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters Breakingviews) - UBS UBSN.VX
thrilled investors with its plan to de-risk investment banking
by cutting fixed income to focus on equities and advisory. The
mega-boutique that is left could potentially resemble a jumbo
Evercore Partners. The snag is that this rump will need a lot of
love to be a destination employer again.
After a 20 percent rise in UBS's shares since the plan
leaked in late October, most investors won't fret if the
investment bank misfires in the short term. They will put their
faith in chairman Axel Weber, who says his tenure at the
Bundesbank showed him how redrawn financial rules will affect
investment banks. And, most importantly, UBS has first-mover
advantage in executing its radical reshaping. That will be
especially helpful in selling down now non-core credit
positions.
On paper, the new strategy makes intuitive sense. UBS is
exiting the riskier elements of the fixed-income business to
focus on traditional strengths. Its mix will be more like that
of a boutique bank – a model that has performed well in the
downturn. Revenue at Greenhill (GHL.N) and Lazard (LAZ.N) were
down far less than the drop in global M&A volumes as of Sep. 30;
at Evercore (EVR.N), the acquisition of Lexicon Partners boosted
revenue by a third in the first nine months.
Yet these firms are still much smaller than UBS. Evercore’s
make-up is most similar to “new UBS” but it's hardly an
apples-to-apples comparison: investment banking revenue last
year was 20 times less than at UBS overall. Moreover, the
boutique's equities business is two-and-half years old and tiny.
Compare that with an equities business at UBS that will account
for 51 percent of investment banking revenue in 2015, according
to research by Espirito Santo Investment Bank.
Making the boutique model work on a grand scale will depend
largely on UBS’s ability to retain clients now at greater risk
than ever of defecting. Sniping rivals will argue that UBS can
no longer provide “full-service” investment banking. At present,
it looks tough for UBS to counter that. After all, outside
equities, it will offer trading only in the most liquid or
short-dated rates and credit instruments. But with a long-lead
time to wind down fixed income, Weber and chief executive Sergio
Ermotti have some wiggle-room should they wish to fine-tune.
They may need it.
At least UBS's relationships with one set of clients should
be relatively unaffected. Asset managers and hedge funds tend to
apportion trading business on the basis of “best execution” –
the lowest-cost desk. They will go elsewhere to structure exotic
instruments but that won’t stop them returning to UBS for
equities or foreign exchange if the Swiss bank can still offer
the tightest spreads. For European corporate clients starved of
loan finance, it's a different story. UBS will probably struggle
to win debt capital markets business given its lesser secondary
trading business. The lower fees offered by the balance-sheet
driven commercial lending giants will be more appealing.
But UBS has a mountain to climb. Management called the
revamp a "strategic acceleration from a position of strength".
While, that’s true of the wealth management side, the investment
bank has – understandably - drifted in recent years. The once
world-leading equities franchise is now ranked fifth or sixth by
market share, according to analysts. UBS could also do with a
leg-up in equity capital markets, where it is seventh for the
year to date in Europe and eighth globally by deal proceeds,
according to Thomson Reuters data. And in mergers and
acquisitions, it's ninth globally and outside the top 10 in
Europe.
Hence a significant outlay will be needed for the core
businesses to thrive. UBS has to be prepared to pay up in order
to lure star dealmakers and retool the technology needed to
power its lower-margin, higher-volume trading businesses. But
with only 1.5 billion Swiss francs earmarked for group
investment over the next three years, that won't be easy;
particularly given UBS has been one of the stingiest payers
among investment banks for the last four years. Deciding what to
chuck out was the easy bit for UBS. But what’s left will need a
refurb too – and shareholders should be ready to pay for it.
CONTEXT NEWS
- Alex Weber, UBS's chairman, said in an interview with
German magazine Der Spiegel on Dec. 3 that his experience as a
regulator had helped him to construct a plan for the Swiss
group's investment bank that was announced six weeks ago. Weber
said under the plan UBS would fulfil its capital requirements
earlier than rival banks, whose finances would be like those of
the "northern German lowlands relative to the Swiss Alps".
- UBS announced on Oct. 30 a plan to split its investment
bank into a core unit and non-core unit, which it plans to wind
down over several years. UBS is exiting some fixed income
businesses to concentrate on advisory, research, equities,
foreign exchange and precious metals. The businesses that the
Swiss bank has left or is leaving include structured credit and
rates, sovereign, supranational and agency debt underwriting,
correlation trading, and most long-dated or complex derivatives.
(Editing by Chris Hughes and David Evans)
