* India plans to auction 165.5 billion rupees ($3.05 billion) in unused government and corporate debt limits for foreign institutional investors on Dec. 20, market regulator SEBI said on Wednesday. * India will auction 19.85 billion rupees under the old government debt category and 102.64 billion rupees under the long-term government debt category. * The country will also auction 43.01 billion rupees under the old corporate debt category. ($1 = 54.2950 Indian rupees) (suvashree.dchoudhury@thomsonreuters.com /; rafael.nam@thomsonreuters.com)