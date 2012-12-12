(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own)

By George Hay

LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Barclays’ (BARC.L) decision to hire Hector Sants is a high-risk move for both parties. The UK bank has appointed the former chief executive of the Financial Services Authority to a key compliance role. If Barclays is serious about moving on after revelations that it tried to fix London Interbank Offered Rates, Sants’ image as a relatively tough regulator in his five years at the FSA will be cemented. If it isn’t, the bank will look cynical and he will look a stooge.

The move appeals to both Sants and Barclays. The new hire can portray himself with some credibility as a critic of the pre-Libor culture the bank is now trying to displace. Sants sparred with former Barclays chairman Marcus Agius, and the FSA has claimed it had concerns about the bank’s culture when it was run by Bob Diamond. If new chief executive Antony Jenkins does want to move Barclays away from its high-octane reputation, it will dovetail with Sants’ background and enhance both their reputations.

Yet things could also go awry. If Barclays’ eagerly awaited strategic rethink in February turns out to be a damp squib, it will put Sants in an awkward position. In the bank’s new organisation, all the compliance officers will report to him. If Barclays’ future still contains some of the racier ends of investment banking, that could leave him exposed if something goes wrong.

If this happened, it would be bad news for everyone. Investors would forget about Sants’ record as a regulator and focus on accusations that he wasn’t tough enough on Barclays and, for example, didn’t block Bob Diamond’s appointment. The bank would look like it had intentionally hired a yes man. It would even be bad for the FSA, giving credence to accusations that the ties between regulators and banks are too close.

In accepting his new role, it can only be assumed that Sants believes Jenkins is about to set Barclays on a path to genuine change. If he is, the appointment will look shrewd. But with this move, both bank and regulator are taking a punt.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Barclays has appointed Hector Sants, the former chief executive of the Financial Services Authority, as head of compliance and government and regulatory affairs.

- Sants, 56, will join the bank’s executive committee and report directly to Barclays chief executive Antony Jenkins. He will oversee all compliance activities across the bank, including all regions in which the bank does business, and be responsible for ensuring the conduct of staff is consistent with Barclays’ purpose and values, the spirit and the letter of the law and the expectations of regulators.

- Sants, who will also handle government and regulatory relations around the world, will take up his post on Jan. 21.

- Barclays’ statement: link.reuters.com/xyg64t

- Reuters: Barclays names ex-FSA boss Sants as compliance chief [ID:nL5E8NC85T] - For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can click on [HAY/]

