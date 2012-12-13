* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange 0.19 percent higher. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is also 0.27 percent up. * Asian shares extended gains for a seventh day on Thursday, after the U.S. Federal Reserve took steps to bolster the economy, putting the yen under pressure as expectations grow for more aggressive easing from the Japanese central bank next week. * Foreign investors bought 9.52 billion rupees of stocks, while domestic institutions sold stocks of 3.65 billion rupees on Wednesday, when the BSE index fell 0.16 percent. * Traders are watching developments around the banking reform bill and inflation data on Friday for further direction. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)