* USD/INR likely to edge lower with 54.15-54.20 levels
seen at open, in line with gains in most Asian units after the
U.S. Federal Reserve said it will extend its bond-buying
stimulus programme. The pair last closed at 54.32/33.
* Dealers will watch for inflows as Thursday is the last day for
institutional buyers to invest in the Bharti Infratel IPO.
* NMDC's $1.1 billion share sale on Wednesday got 30 percent
covered by foreign investors, sources told Reuters.
* Asian shares gain, with Nifty futures in Singapore up
0.19 percent, while MSCI's Asia ex-Japan index
index is trading 0.25 percent up.
* Most Asian FX like won, yuan trading with gains..
* The pair has remained supported in 54-54.20 range, still
awaiting a convincing breach of level.
