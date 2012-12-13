* USD/INR likely to edge lower with 54.15-54.20 levels seen at open, in line with gains in most Asian units after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it will extend its bond-buying stimulus programme. The pair last closed at 54.32/33. * Dealers will watch for inflows as Thursday is the last day for institutional buyers to invest in the Bharti Infratel IPO. * NMDC's $1.1 billion share sale on Wednesday got 30 percent covered by foreign investors, sources told Reuters. * Asian shares gain, with Nifty futures in Singapore up 0.19 percent, while MSCI's Asia ex-Japan index index is trading 0.25 percent up. * Most Asian FX like won, yuan trading with gains.. * The pair has remained supported in 54-54.20 range, still awaiting a convincing breach of level. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)