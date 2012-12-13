* Credit Suisse upgrades Dr. Reddy's Laboratories to 'outperform' from 'neutral' and raises its target price to 2,150 rupees from 1,900 rupees, citing expectations for a strong pick up in U.S. sales in the coming quarters. * Credit Suisse also notes the market share for Dr. Reddy's Metoprolol drug, used for hypertension, is increasing. * Dr. Reddy's also expects upcoming approval of two limited competition products in the United States, Credit Suisse says after meeting with the drug maker's management. * Dr. Reddy's also expects fiscal 2015 growth in the United States to be stronger than fiscal 2014 due to some "significant" launches. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)