* India's benchmark bond yield was flat at 8.18 percent ahead of the key monthly inflation data due on Friday. * Bonds and swap yields are expected to move in a tight band of 2-3 basis points. * Hopes for an open market purchase auction announcement, which would mark a third consecutive week of RBI bond purchases, could support bond prices. * Advance tax outflows due next week are expected to worsen the cash deficit. (suvashree.dchoudhury@thomsonreuters.com / suvashree.dchoudhury.reuters.com@reuters.net)