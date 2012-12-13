* Credit Agricole expects the rupee to strengthen to
52/dollar by the end of 2013, with the currency trading at
relatively attractive valuations in REER terms and having priced
in "many of the fundamental problems it faces."
* Key imbalances in India's economy, including the current
account deficit, will gradually diminish next year, says the
brokerage.
* However, risk-adjusted returns will be "less impressive" given
the relatively high volatility in the USD/INR, it adds.
* INR will also not benefit much from improvements in risk
appetite given a "very low" correlation with risk appetite,
Credit Agricole says.
* USD/INR has been more sensitive to gyrations in the dollar,
and Credit Agricole expects a gradual appreciation in the USD
index over 2013 to constrain any strong rally in INR.
