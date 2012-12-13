* Credit Agricole expects the rupee to strengthen to 52/dollar by the end of 2013, with the currency trading at relatively attractive valuations in REER terms and having priced in "many of the fundamental problems it faces." * Key imbalances in India's economy, including the current account deficit, will gradually diminish next year, says the brokerage. * However, risk-adjusted returns will be "less impressive" given the relatively high volatility in the USD/INR, it adds. * INR will also not benefit much from improvements in risk appetite given a "very low" correlation with risk appetite, Credit Agricole says. * USD/INR has been more sensitive to gyrations in the dollar, and Credit Agricole expects a gradual appreciation in the USD index over 2013 to constrain any strong rally in INR. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)