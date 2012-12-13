BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
* Shares in Tata Motors gain 2.7 percent, tracking optimism ahead of its Jaguar Land Rover unit's wholesale volume numbers, which are scheduled to be released later in the day, dealers say. * Shares are also tracking a 3.4 percent gain in the company's American depository receipts on Wednesday. * Nomura expects wholesales volumes to be higher, at around 32,500 units, due to new model dispatches, it said in a report. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net; henry.foy@thomsonreuters.com /; henry.foy.reuters.com@reuters.net)
