* India's 1-year OIS rate was down 1 bps at 7.66 percent. The benchmark 5-year OIS rate was flat at 7.09 percent. * Speculation an open market operation could be announced by the central bank after market hours supports shorter-end swaps. * OIS rates are expected to move in a tight 2-3 bps range ahead of monthly inflation data due on Friday, a key indicator that comes ahead of the RBI's policy review on Dec. 18. (suvashree.dchoudhury@thomsonreuters.com /; suvashree.dchoudhury.reuters.com@reuters.net)