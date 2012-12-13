* USD/INR trading near day's high on rumoured oil-related buying by state-banks, some fixing-related demand. The pair at 54.23/24, off 54.10 lows, from 54.32/33 Wednesday's close. * Some dealers say that NMDC flows are yet to hit the market. The state run miner's $1.1 billion share sale on Wednesday was 30 percent covered by foreign investors, sources told Reuters. * USD was on the defensive after Fed unveiled a fresh bond-buying stimulus programme but the yen languished at nine-month lows against the U.S. currency on expectations of more money printing in Japan. * Trading is expected to be thin ahead of year-end holidays, so any potential small moves may get amplified. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)