* USD/INR trading near day's high on rumoured
oil-related buying by state-banks, some fixing-related demand.
The pair at 54.23/24, off 54.10 lows, from 54.32/33 Wednesday's
close.
* Some dealers say that NMDC flows are yet to hit the market.
The state run miner's $1.1 billion share sale on Wednesday was
30 percent covered by foreign investors, sources told Reuters.
* USD was on the defensive after Fed unveiled a fresh
bond-buying stimulus programme but the yen languished at
nine-month lows against the U.S. currency on expectations of
more money printing in Japan.
* Trading is expected to be thin ahead of year-end holidays, so
any potential small moves may get amplified.
(subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut
ers.com@reuters.net)