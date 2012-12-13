* The BSE index is down 0.51 percent and the NSE index falls 0.55 percent. * BSE index is heading towards its fifth day of decline on Thursday as market participants await the outcome of inflation numbers on Friday that will set the tone for the central bank's policy meeting on Dec. 18. * Wholesale prices likely rose 7.60 percent in November from a year earlier, compared with 7.45 percent in October, a Reuters poll showed. * Index heavyweight ITC falls 3.7 percent after FTSE lowered its free float weighting for the cigarette maker in its global equity index series, according to the website of the index provider. * Cement maker ACC falls 3 percent after the board approved payment of technology and knowhow fees to its parent Holcim Limited. * Tata Motors gains 4.3 percent, ahead of Jaguar Land Rover unit's wholesale volume numbers. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)