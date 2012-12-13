Dec 13Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 11 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 09 Total Vessles 25 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) JANG JA SAN STJFS Sugar 10/12 ---- ---- 1,979 L nil 10,021 2) INLACO BRAVE STAMJ Gl Cargo 10/12 ---- ---- 5,545 L nil 3,455 3) SETY STAEL I.Coal 11/12 ---- ---- nil 53,164 nil 1,838 4) ALAM MURNI STSHS Cu.Con 13/12 ---- ---- nil 8,701 nil 24,152 5) TAN BINH 24 STASA Stone Agg 09/12 ---- ---- 5,150 L nil 650 6) PHUONG NAM 1 STJFS Logs 13/12 ---- ---- nil ---- nil ---- 7) ASIA ADVENTURER STJAM Palm Oil 12/12 ---- ---- nil 868 nil 7,332 8) OEL SHREYAS STSCS Cntr 13/12 ---- ---- nil nil ---- ---- 9) CI YUN SHAN STSRL I.Coal 13/12 ---- ---- nil nil ---- ---- 10) CHENNAI JAYAM STPSL T.Coal 11/12 ---- ---- nil 18,740 nil 23,348 11) GAZ SERENITY SWSL Lpg 12/12 ---- ---- nil 1,600 nil 4,200 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV ARCADIA SVVLR R Phos nil 48,350 nil 04/12 --- 2) MV AFRICAN EAGLE SVVLR Cu.Con nil 10,840 nil 07/12 --- 3) MV GLORIOUS SAWARASVTSS Cu.Con nil 10,330 nil 10/12 --- 4) MV FRIENDSHIP V SVPSL R Phos nil 28,200 nil 12/12 --- 5) MT SWARNA KALASH SVNRQ Naptha nil 10,543 nil 13/12 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV VILA TUG2 SVRAS Ballast 3,200 nil nil 13/12 2) MV VILA BARGE 4 SVRAS Stone 3,200 nil nil 13/12 3) MV VILA BARGE3 SVRAS Stone Agg 5,000 nil nil 13/12 4) MV NIAMUL MOWLA SVHRC Logs nil 4,290 nil 13/12 5) MV TAMIL ANNA SVPOO T.Coal nil 45,459 nil 14/12 6) MV MUTHA PIONEER SVAMA Gen. Cargo 2,300 nil nil 14/12 7) MV TUHINA SVPSL Iron & Steel nil 10,880 nil 14/12 8) MV ARIETTA SVSIL T.Coal nil 55,000 nil 16/12 9) MV MAPLE PEARL SVRAS Ilmenite nil 21,769 nil 16/12 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.