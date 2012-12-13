* Traders, speculating on continuation of open market purchases by the Reserve Bank of India, remained bullish on bonds, bringing down the top-few traded bond yields slightly lower. * However, bonds refused to break free from the tight band and a rate cut will be the biggest trigger for a large movement. * The central bank is expected to hold rates steady at its monetary policy review on Tuesday, but is widely expected to cut it by 50 basis points in March quarter, a Reuters poll showed. * The most-traded benchmark bond yield was down 1 basis point at 8.17 percent. The market waited for November inflation number on Friday for direction cues. * Indian inflation probably picked up in November, with a Reuters poll showing wholesale prices rose 7.60 pct. (suvashree.dchoudhury@thomsonreuters.com / suvashree.dchoudhury.reuters.com@reuters.net)