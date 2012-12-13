* Traders, speculating on continuation of open market purchases
by the Reserve Bank of India, remained bullish on bonds,
bringing down the top-few traded bond yields slightly lower.
* However, bonds refused to break free from the tight band and a
rate cut will be the biggest trigger for a large movement.
* The central bank is expected to hold rates steady at its
monetary policy review on Tuesday, but is widely expected to cut
it by 50 basis points in March quarter, a Reuters poll showed.
* The most-traded benchmark bond yield was down
1 basis point at 8.17 percent. The market waited for November
inflation number on Friday for direction cues.
* Indian inflation probably picked up in November, with a
Reuters poll showing wholesale prices rose 7.60 pct.
(suvashree.dchoudhury@thomsonreuters.com /
suvashree.dchoudhury.reuters.com@reuters.net)