* Valuations of Indian non-banking financial companies are beginning to look stretched, after surging this year on hopes parliament will approve a bill laying the groundwork to issue banking licences for the sector, analysts have said. * Likely contenders to obtain banking licences are trading at much higher price-to-book valuations than established private sector banks such as Axis Bank and ICICI bank . For graphic: link.reuters.com/qam64t * Shares of NBFCs have surged this year, with L&T Finance Holdings gaining 109 percent as of Friday's close, and Shriram Transport Finance rising 74 percent. Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services has risen 78.5 percent. * That's well above the broader NSE index's 27.2 percent gain, and the gains made by private banks such as ICICI Bank , which has risen 65.9 percent. * Passage of the bank amendment bill, which is being debated in the winter session of parliament, due to end on Dec. 20, is a pre-condition for awarding licences. * "Its insanity. I think when the actual licenses are awarded we will sell on news on these counters," said G. Chokkalingam, executive director & chief investment officer at Centrum Wealth Management. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)