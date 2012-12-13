* Advance tax outflows will likely keep Indian cash rates firm, with overnight rate at 8.00/8.10 percent from Wednesday's close of 8.05/8.10 pct. * NSE's overnight MIBOR fixing at 8.08 percent as on Wednesday, remains above repo rate. * Economists are split over whether the central bank will cut the cash reserve ratio on Dec. 18. A thin majority expect a cut in the reserve ratio of 25 or 50 basis points. * Repo bids rise to 811.55 billion rupees, continuing to be above the RBI's comfort level of about 650-700 billion rupees deficit. * Dealers are speculating whether the RBI will announce a third successive week of open market operations as stress on liquidity likely to rise next week after advance tax outflows. * Barclays Capital advises investors to receive 5-year offshore OIS on likely RBI cash injection, sizeable 100 bps reduction by mid-2013 view. * Total volume in the call money market stands at 55.21 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.08 percent, while that in the CBLO market stands at 544.76 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.00 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)