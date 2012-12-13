* Advance tax outflows will likely keep Indian cash rates
firm, with overnight rate at 8.00/8.10 percent from
Wednesday's close of 8.05/8.10 pct.
* NSE's overnight MIBOR fixing at 8.08 percent as
on Wednesday, remains above repo rate.
* Economists are split over whether the central bank will cut
the cash reserve ratio on Dec. 18. A thin majority expect a cut
in the reserve ratio of 25 or 50 basis points.
* Repo bids rise to 811.55 billion rupees, continuing to be
above the RBI's comfort level of about 650-700 billion rupees
deficit.
* Dealers are speculating whether the RBI will announce a third
successive week of open market operations as stress on liquidity
likely to rise next week after advance tax outflows.
* Barclays Capital advises investors to receive 5-year offshore
OIS on likely RBI cash injection, sizeable 100 bps reduction by
mid-2013 view.
* Total volume in the call money market stands at 55.21 billion
rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.08 percent, while that in
the CBLO market stands at 544.76 billion rupees at a weighted
average rate of 8.00 percent.
