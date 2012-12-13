(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are her own)

By Agnes T. Crane

NEW YORK, Dec 13 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Bank of Japan has been trying to juice its economy for more than a decade. The U.S. Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and Bank of England have been at it for more than four years. The efforts - near-zero policy interest rates and bond-buying with newly created money - have not produced much. In 2013, the siren call of inflation will become more alluring.

For today’s central bankers, inflation used to be enemy number one. Most of them came of age during last century's clashes with consumer prices. In Japan and Germany, the collective memory of hyperinflation still haunts interest-rate gate keepers. It is hard to abandon the battle, even if it been won definitively and is no longer relevant.

Ben Bernanke, Mario Draghi work with targets that look right - for a pre-recession world. The Fed and the EBC aim at just 2 percent in any year – a rate established through faith more than science in the 1990s. The Bank of Japan has painted its bull’s eye at just 1 percent.

Times have changed. After the credit bubble, the world is left with a mountain of debt and no easy way to erode it. A higher rate of inflation would not make the mountain shrink, but it would make it less dangerous, since there would be more GDP available for debt service.

Many economists have been dropping hints that a new, higher inflation target rate would not be a bad idea. The thought, common in the 1970s, that a 5 percent rate was acceptable, is still too radical, but Olivier Blanchard of the International Monetary Fund did suggest 4 percent in a 2010 paper. And the Fed changed its policy in December to say it would be comfortable with 2.5 percent inflation when the unemployment rate is high.

It may take some work to make investors comfortable with higher targets, and a different sort of work actually to push up prices. And the traditional objection to inflation - that it unjustly punishes the prudent and the weak while rewarding the reckless - still holds. But there may be no better alternative.

CONTEXT NEWS

- The Federal Reserve formally adopted an inflation target of 2 percent in 2012. It is now considering the addition of unemployment and inflation thresholds to better guide investor expectations on the timing of its next rate hike.

- Chicago Fed President Charles Evans and Minneapolis Fed chief Narayana Kocherlakota said they would allow inflation to rise above 2 percent in an effort to get the unemployment rate down.

- U.S. Inflation, as measured by the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index has averaged 2 percent over the last three years, according to Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke.

- Bernanke speech: link.reuters.com/xum44t

- The Bank of Japan set an inflation target for the first time in February 2012. Shinzo Abe of the Liberal Democratic Party, however, wants the central bank to double that threshold. Japan has been experiencing deflation since 1998.

- In a 2010 paper titled “Rethinking Macroeconomic Policy,” International Monetary Fund chief economist Oliver Blanchard wrote that central banks should consider raising their inflation target to 4 percent from 2 percent, to give them greater flexibility in conducting monetary policy.

- IMF paper: link.reuters.com/zeb43j - For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can click on [CRANE/]

