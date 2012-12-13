(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
expressed are her own)
By Agnes T. Crane
NEW YORK, Dec 13 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Bank of Japan
has been trying to juice its economy for more than a decade. The
U.S. Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and Bank of
England have been at it for more than four years. The efforts -
near-zero policy interest rates and bond-buying with newly
created money - have not produced much. In 2013, the siren call
of inflation will become more alluring.
For today’s central bankers, inflation used to be enemy
number one. Most of them came of age during last century's
clashes with consumer prices. In Japan and Germany, the
collective memory of hyperinflation still haunts interest-rate
gate keepers. It is hard to abandon the battle, even if it been
won definitively and is no longer relevant.
Ben Bernanke, Mario Draghi work with targets that look right
- for a pre-recession world. The Fed and the EBC aim at just 2
percent in any year – a rate established through faith more than
science in the 1990s. The Bank of Japan has painted its bull’s
eye at just 1 percent.
Times have changed. After the credit bubble, the world is
left with a mountain of debt and no easy way to erode it. A
higher rate of inflation would not make the mountain shrink, but
it would make it less dangerous, since there would be more GDP
available for debt service.
Many economists have been dropping hints that a new, higher
inflation target rate would not be a bad idea. The thought,
common in the 1970s, that a 5 percent rate was acceptable, is
still too radical, but Olivier Blanchard of the International
Monetary Fund did suggest 4 percent in a 2010 paper. And the Fed
changed its policy in December to say it would be comfortable
with 2.5 percent inflation when the unemployment rate is high.
It may take some work to make investors comfortable with
higher targets, and a different sort of work actually to push up
prices. And the traditional objection to inflation - that it
unjustly punishes the prudent and the weak while rewarding the
reckless - still holds. But there may be no better alternative.
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS:
www.breakingviews.com/TOPNewsSubscription
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
CONTEXT NEWS
- The Federal Reserve formally adopted an inflation target
of 2 percent in 2012. It is now considering the addition of
unemployment and inflation thresholds to better guide investor
expectations on the timing of its next rate hike.
- Chicago Fed President Charles Evans and Minneapolis Fed
chief Narayana Kocherlakota said they would allow inflation to
rise above 2 percent in an effort to get the unemployment rate
down.
- U.S. Inflation, as measured by the personal consumption
expenditures (PCE) price index has averaged 2 percent over the
last three years, according to Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke.
- Bernanke speech: link.reuters.com/xum44t
- The Bank of Japan set an inflation target for the first
time in February 2012. Shinzo Abe of the Liberal Democratic
Party, however, wants the central bank to double that threshold.
Japan has been experiencing deflation since 1998.
- In a 2010 paper titled “Rethinking Macroeconomic Policy,”
International Monetary Fund chief economist Oliver Blanchard
wrote that central banks should consider raising their inflation
target to 4 percent from 2 percent, to give them greater
flexibility in conducting monetary policy.
- IMF paper: link.reuters.com/zeb43j
- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can
click on [CRANE/]
(Editing by Edward Hadas and David Evans)
((agnes.crane@thomsonreuters.com))
Keywords: BREAKINGVIEWS INFLATION/
(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.