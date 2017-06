* USD/INR extends gains as local stocks fall in afternoon trade, euro hits session lows. Pair at 54.45/46, having hit an early low of 54.10, against 54.32/33 last close. * Local stocks fall on profit-booking, Sensex down 0.6 percent. * INR also squeezed by importer buying at lower levels. * Pair has initial resistance at 54.60-65 levels, which is a rebound high. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)