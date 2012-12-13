By Quentin Webb LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Mike Lynch, the technology entrepreneur at the centre of an $8.8 billion accounting scandal, has hired one of Britain’s biggest law firms as he seeks to rebut allegations made by U.S. computing giant Hewlett-Packard (HPQ.N).

Hewlett-Packard bought Autonomy Corp, the software company Lynch co-founded, for $11.1 billion last year. In November it stunned investors by taking an $8.8 billion writedown tied to the deal.

Hewlett-Packard claimed “some former members of Autonomy’s management team used accounting improprieties, misrepresentations and disclosure failures” to inflate the British company’s apparent worth.

Vanessa Colomar, a spokeswoman for Lynch, told Reuters Breakingviews that Clifford Chance had been hired in the last week to represent Lynch and other members of former Autonomy management, including former Chief Financial Officer Sushovan Hussain. Colomar works at Invoke Capital Partners, a technology investment company recently set up by Lynch.

Clifford Chance belongs to the elite “magic circle” of British corporate law firms. It is the world’s fifth-biggest, with $2.1 billion in gross revenues, American Lawyer magazine says.

The mandate is unusual because major law firms are often reluctant to represent individuals in clashes with large corporations. Autonomy used Slaughter & May, another magic circle firm, for last year’s takeover.

Colomar declined to give any more details of the engagement, or a fuller list of individuals that Clifford Chance would represent. She said Lynch had still not heard anything from Hewlett-Packard or regulators.

Hewlett-Packard has alerted Britain's Serious Fraud Office and the Securities and Exchange Commission in the United States. It refused to answer an earlier open letter from Lynch, saying the “legal process is the correct method in which to bring out the facts.”

Lynch denies all charges and says Hewlett-Packard is seeking “scapegoats” for its own mismanagement of Autonomy. He has embarked on a public-relations fightback, granting interviews and establishing a website with the help of PR company Brunswick.

A spokeswoman for Clifford Chance had no immediate comment. A spokesman for HP declined to comment.

