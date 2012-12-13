BRIEF-Athenex Inc says currently expect the initial public offering price to be between $11.00 and $13.00 per share
* Athenex Inc says currently expect the initial public offering price to be between $11.00 and $13.00 per share
December 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Zoomlion H.K.SPV
Guarantor Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science
& Technology Co
Issue Amount $600 million
Maturity Date December 20, 2022
Coupon 6.125 pct
Issue price 99.08
Yield 6.25 pct
Payment Date December 20, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs
Listing Singapore
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Athenex Inc says currently expect the initial public offering price to be between $11.00 and $13.00 per share
June 2 U.S. President Donald Trump plans to nominate Carnegie Mellon University professor Marvin Goodfriend and former Treasury Department staffer Randal Quarles to fill two of the three open seats on the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors, the New York Times said on Friday, citing unnamed people with direct knowledge of the decision.