December 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Notting Hill Housing Trust

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date December 20, 2032

Coupon 3.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.512

Spread 108 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.25 pct Due 2032 UKT

Payment Date December 20, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Goldman Sachs & Lloyds

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)

Full fees Undislosed

