* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange 0.11 percent higher. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is also 0.24 percent up. * Asian shares snapped a week-long winning streak on Friday, tracking global equities lower, on concerns that U.S. lawmakers are still too far apart to avert a fiscal crisis with an end-of-year deadline looming. * Foreign investors bought 12.56 billion rupees of stocks, while domestic institutions sold stocks worth 6.65 billion rupees on Thursday. The BSE index fell 0.65 percent. * Traders eye November inflation data for further direction with expectations it probably picked up in November as a weak currency pushed up the price of imported fuel, a Reuters poll showed. * India's cabinet approved the creation of a special panel on Thursday with watered-down powers to speed up the notoriously slow implementation of big-ticket infrastructure projects. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)