* Market was not too disappointed despite the Indian central bank not announcing a much-expected open market operation as most traders waited for the key inflation data for clarity on interest rate outlook. * The Indian benchmark bond yield rose a tad one basis point in early trade to 8.17 percent. * Dealers will also closely look at the break-up of the headline inflation number to gauge the central bank's monetary policy stance scheduled on Tuesday. Some selling likely if core inflation doesn't ease much. * "There is more a fear of rate cut than hopes of rate cut next week as most are sitting short on bonds," said a senior treasury official at a foreign bank. * Indian inflation probably picked up in November, with a Reuters poll showing wholesale prices rose 7.60 pct. * Bonds also received some support in the absence of auction on Friday. (suvashree.dchoudhury@thomsonreuters.com / suvashree.dchoudhury.reuters.com@reuters.net)