* USD/INR extends gains for a third session, driven by importer buying, say dealers. The pair is at 54.54/55, off 54.45 lows, versus its last close at 54.46/47. * Local shares are trading flat. * Asian FX, including won, peso and ringgit, are trading lower. * November inflation data watched for cues, the wholesale price index is likely to have risen 7.60 pct. * Government moves to speed up big projects are positive for INR sentiments, say dealers. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)