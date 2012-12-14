* The BSE index is up 0.01 percent while the NSE index falls 0.02 percent. * The traders are cautious and await outcome of the inflation data due later in the day and for more clarity on the central bank's policy meet next week. * A Reuters poll of 32 economists taken over the past week showed they expect wholesale prices rose 7.60 percent in November from a year earlier, compared with 7.45 percent in October. Forecasts ranged from 7.12 percent to 8.10 percent. * Capital goods maker, Larsen & Toubro gains 1 percent after cabinet approved the creation of a special panel on Thursday to speed up the implementation of big-ticket infrastructure projects. * ITC falls 1.6 percent, down for a second day after FTSE lowered its free float weighting for the cigarette maker in its global equity index series. * Fertiliser shares gain after the government approved a new policy to encourage investment in urea manufacturing, in a move seen expediting $6.5 billion in projects that have been held back. * National Fertilizers is up 3.2 percent, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers gains 2.8 percent, while Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals rise 1.7 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)