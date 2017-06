* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield eased to day's low of 8.14 percent, down 3 basis points from the day's high, after a soft inflation data strengthened rate cut hopes for January. * However, most traders were not yet convinced of a rate cut at Tuesday's policy review following the central bank's October explicit guidance. * India's wholesale inflation cooled to its weakest pace in 10 months in November at 7.24 percent, a positive sign for the struggling economy but probably not a big enough slowdown to persuade the central bank cut interest rates next week. (suvashree.dchoudhury@thomsonreuters.com / suvashree.dchoudhury.reuters.com@reuters.net)