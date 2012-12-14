BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
* Bank of America-Merrill Lynch upgrades its rating across cement stocks to 'buy' from 'neutral' or 'underperform', saying capacity will lag demand, while valuations are below previous up cycles. * The investment adds general elections in the next 18 months bode well for the Indian cement sector given the demand-GDP multiplier expanded in four out of the five previous election years. * Among the major cement manufacturers, Bank of America upgraded UltraTech Cement and Ambuja Cements to 'buy' from 'underperform.' * Among midcap stocks, Shree Cement was raised to 'buy' from 'neutral', while India Cements was upgraded to 'buy' from 'underperform.' (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.