* India's short-end overnight indexed swap rates retraced from day's low after initial euphoria over a soft November inflation data waned. * India's 1-year OIS rate which had eased 3 basis points (bp) to day's low of 7.62 percent, was at 7.64 percent, down 2 bps on the day. The benchmark 5-year OIS rate was up 1 bp at 7.11 percent. * India's wholesale price index rose 7.24 percent in November, compared with expectations for a 7.6 percent rise. * Dealers expect the swap curve to bull steepen with short-end expected to soften faster than long-end on expectation of open market operation by the RBI. (suvashree.dchoudhury@thomsonreuters.com /; suvashree.dchoudhury.reuters.com@reuters.net)